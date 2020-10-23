Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $1,851,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,495,000 after buying an additional 20,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROK. Rosenblatt Securities raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $173.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.22.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $239.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $251.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.84.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,000 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.89, for a total value of $229,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,198.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,378 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,812 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

