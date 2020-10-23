Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 5,148 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,148 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.5% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 59.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.93.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $81.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.07 and a 200 day moving average of $75.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.14. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

