24,574 Shares in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRUB. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the second quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in GrubHub during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in GrubHub by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in GrubHub by 231.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrubHub in the third quarter worth about $183,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GrubHub alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GRUB shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on GrubHub in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on GrubHub from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.45.

Shares of GrubHub stock opened at $81.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. GrubHub Inc has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $85.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.36 and its 200-day moving average is $64.44.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $459.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $32,656.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,363.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,776 shares of company stock worth $14,808,790. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.