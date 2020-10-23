Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 351.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

HLT opened at $94.39 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 786.58, a PEG ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.11 million. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 86.95% and a net margin of 0.70%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $3,840,180.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,850.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLT. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.65.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

