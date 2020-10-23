Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 6,082 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,082 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 31.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,446,000 after acquiring an additional 103,227 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 136.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 24.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 75,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PRU opened at $67.92 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $97.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.10.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

