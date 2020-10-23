Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $225.35 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $226.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.97.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PH. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.60.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.16, for a total value of $315,377.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,700.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $266,647.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,333.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,225 shares of company stock worth $7,784,886. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

