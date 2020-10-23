Zacks: Analysts Expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Carvana posted earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Carvana.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 83.73% and a negative net margin of 4.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Carvana in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carvana from $120.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on Carvana from $165.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Carvana from $127.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.41.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 337,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $68,303,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 347,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,275,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira J. Platt sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $14,976,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,157,215.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 646,000 shares of company stock valued at $132,061,490. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,977,000 after acquiring an additional 58,652 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 22,590 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth $1,640,000. Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth $3,065,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Carvana by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,724,000 after buying an additional 29,325 shares during the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $202.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.30 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.55. Carvana has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $242.15.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carvana (CVNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.