Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SGEN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Seattle Genetics from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Seattle Genetics from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Seattle Genetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $200.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.92 and a 200-day moving average of $162.84. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of -132.89 and a beta of 1.13. Seattle Genetics has a 12 month low of $90.57 and a 12 month high of $213.94.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $4,463,171.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total transaction of $3,314,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,500 shares of company stock valued at $22,002,584. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 753.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

