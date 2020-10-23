Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Triumph Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. DA Davidson raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.42.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.37.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 11.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 85.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 44.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $196,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

