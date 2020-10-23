DZ Bank Reiterates Sell Rating for Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KIGRY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.35. Kion Group has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $23.81.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

