Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives “Sell” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 25.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock opened at $53.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $229.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 390.4% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.