Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Stephens

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.07% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TBK. BidaskClub raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. DA Davidson raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.42.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 5.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

