Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Trading Up 8.2%

Shares of Professional Diversity Network Inc (NASDAQ:IPDN) traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.19. 590,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,083,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Professional Diversity Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Professional Diversity Network stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Professional Diversity Network Inc (NASDAQ:IPDN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 59,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.54% of Professional Diversity Network as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network, National Association of Professional Women, and Noble Voice Operations. It serves various cultural groups, such as women; Hispanic-Americans; African-Americans; Asian-Americans; disabled; military professionals; lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgenders; and students and graduates.

