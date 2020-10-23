Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Trading Up 8.2%

Shares of Professional Diversity Network Inc (NASDAQ:IPDN) traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.19. 590,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,083,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Professional Diversity Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
About Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network, National Association of Professional Women, and Noble Voice Operations. It serves various cultural groups, such as women; Hispanic-Americans; African-Americans; Asian-Americans; disabled; military professionals; lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgenders; and students and graduates.
