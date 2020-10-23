China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) Trading 8.5% Higher

China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA)’s share price was up 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.48 and last traded at $33.41. Approximately 113,681 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 97,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.78.

The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.48.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in China Telecom during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of China Telecom during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of China Telecom in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in China Telecom by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in China Telecom by 8.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

