Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Trading 9.3% Higher

Shares of Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) shot up 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.72 and last traded at $14.56. 692,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 355% from the average session volume of 152,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.19 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manchester United PLC will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 629.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Manchester United in the third quarter worth about $180,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Manchester United by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 29,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Company Profile (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

