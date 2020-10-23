Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)’s share price traded up 9.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.03. 3,345,428 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 632% from the average session volume of 456,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Barnwell Industries stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.91% of Barnwell Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

