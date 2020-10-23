Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) shares rose 10.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.66 and last traded at $4.64. Approximately 726,687 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 693,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.45.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $287.61 million, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 176.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 22,231 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 66.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 19,235 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 13.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.