Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Shares Up 10.9%

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) shares traded up 10.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.51. 15,064,634 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 463% from the average session volume of 2,673,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 3.41.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. Advaxis had a negative return on equity of 81.49% and a negative net margin of 13,144.62%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Advaxis stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 167,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Advaxis at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

Advaxis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

