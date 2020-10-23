DiamondPeak (NASDAQ:DPHC) Trading Up 11.7%

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC) rose 11.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.95 and last traded at $21.42. Approximately 4,514,935 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 180% from the average daily volume of 1,615,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.17.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on DiamondPeak in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

DiamondPeak Company Profile (NASDAQ:DPHC)

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

