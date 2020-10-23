Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Trading Up 11.7%

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) shares were up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.14. Approximately 333,210 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 299,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

HALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $128.73 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HALL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 191.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 166,566.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 14,991 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 255.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 18,151 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 41.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,061 shares in the last quarter. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:HALL)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and general aviation and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

