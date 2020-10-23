Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Stock Price Up 12.1%

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) shot up 12.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $106.97 and last traded at $105.91. 1,314,365 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 580,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.45.

HAE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,101,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $277,693,000 after buying an additional 442,388 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 27.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,298,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,825,000 after purchasing an additional 500,447 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,786,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,031,000 after purchasing an additional 64,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Haemonetics by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,920,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 79.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 816,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,155,000 after purchasing an additional 361,442 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

