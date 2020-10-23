IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) Stock Price Up 12.8%

IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP)’s stock price shot up 12.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. 283,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 741,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on IMMUTEP LTD/S in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get IMMUTEP LTD/S alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 9.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IMMUTEP LTD/S stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) by 651.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,595 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of IMMUTEP LTD/S worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMMUTEP LTD/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Immutep Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of biological products. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutics are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) Ig fusion protein, a cell surface molecule that plays a role in regulating T cells.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for IMMUTEP LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMMUTEP LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.