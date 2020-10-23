Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Trading 13.2% Higher

Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) shares traded up 13.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.32. 254,602 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 97,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eastside Distilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38. The company has a market cap of $12.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.80.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 million. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 237.14% and a negative net margin of 99.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Eastside Distilling Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST)

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

