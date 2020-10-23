NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Shares Up 12.6%

Shares of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) traded up 12.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.69. 159,448 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 131,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 33.42%. Equities research analysts expect that NCS Multistage Holdings Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NCS Multistage stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) by 251.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306,500 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.91% of NCS Multistage worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

