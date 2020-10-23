(BEEM) (NYSE:BEEM) Trading 14.3% Higher

(BEEM) (NYSE:BEEM)’s share price rose 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.84 and last traded at $16.80. Approximately 518,156 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 157,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of (BEEM) from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th.

(BEEM) (NYSE:BEEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter.

Envision Solar International, Inc engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

