CTI Industries (NASDAQ:CTIB) Shares Up 14.5%

Shares of CTI Industries Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIB) rose 14.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 706,848 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 728,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80.

CTI Industries (NASDAQ:CTIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CTI Industries had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 605.09%. The business had revenue of $5.75 million during the quarter.

CTI Industries Corporation develops, produces, and distributes consumer and film products for commercial and industrial uses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties; and other inflatable toy items.

