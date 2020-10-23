Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Trading Up 15.3%

Shares of Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) shot up 15.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.75 and last traded at $23.58. 440,203 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 485% from the average session volume of 75,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Cambium Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.92.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $620.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.51, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.68 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 16.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Corporation will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.