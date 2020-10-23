Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Trading Up 15.3%

Shares of Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) shot up 15.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.75 and last traded at $23.58. 440,203 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 485% from the average session volume of 75,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Cambium Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $620.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.51, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.68 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 16.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Corporation will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

