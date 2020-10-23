Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.55

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Bayer AG (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 1394397 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Bayer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bayer in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Bayer to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Bayer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.58.

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bayer had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a positive return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bayer AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

