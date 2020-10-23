Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Trading Up 22.2%

Birks Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI)’s stock price shot up 22.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.87. 3,701,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 690% from the average session volume of 468,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

About Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI)

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, produces, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Other. The company offers designed products, as well as various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

