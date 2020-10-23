Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Trading Up 29.9%

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO)’s share price rose 29.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.39 and last traded at $10.81. Approximately 1,321,382 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,603% from the average daily volume of 77,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Organovo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Organovo by 57.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 35,743 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Organovo by 146.5% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 100,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organovo in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organovo during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000.

Organovo Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops bioprinted human tissues based on its 3D human tissue platform technology that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

