Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Trading Up 49.3%

Shares of Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) traded up 49.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.05. 19,546,936 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6,723% from the average session volume of 286,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

TLGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered Teligent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Teligent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Sciences Opportunities Fu Life sold 100,000 shares of Teligent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $113,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 308,665 shares of company stock valued at $510,874 in the last quarter. 20.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

