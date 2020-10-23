China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) Trading 34.9% Higher

China Xiangtai Food Co. (NASDAQ:PLIN) shares were up 34.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 92,493,734 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9,274% from the average daily volume of 986,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Xiangtai Food stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in China Xiangtai Food Co. (NASDAQ:PLIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.09% of China Xiangtai Food at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, packing, distribution, and wholesale of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company provides shredded meat, sliced meat, meat stuffing, pickled meat, lamb and offal, sausage, bacon, steamed meat, breaded chicken, and spicy meat products.

