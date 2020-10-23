Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) Shares Up 22.2%

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR)’s share price traded up 22.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.96 and last traded at $2.81. 959,433 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 742,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.
Separately, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in a report on Thursday, July 16th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66. The company has a market cap of $12.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.27.
About Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR)
Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with taxable year ended December 31, 2017, company operated in a manner qualifying as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. Company serves as the general partner of Medalist Diversified Holdings, LP which was formed as a Delaware limited partnership on September 29, 2015.
