Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) Shares Up 22.2%

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR)’s share price traded up 22.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.96 and last traded at $2.81. 959,433 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 742,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Separately, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Get Medalist Diversified REIT alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66. The company has a market cap of $12.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned 0.33% of Medalist Diversified REIT at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR)

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with taxable year ended December 31, 2017, company operated in a manner qualifying as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. Company serves as the general partner of Medalist Diversified Holdings, LP which was formed as a Delaware limited partnership on September 29, 2015.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.