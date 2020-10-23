NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.19

Shares of NTT Docomo Inc (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.19 and last traded at $37.12, with a volume of 321280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.83.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DCMYY. ValuEngine lowered shares of NTT Docomo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NTT Docomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded NTT Docomo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $119.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of -0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. NTT Docomo had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that NTT Docomo Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

About NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY)

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies.

