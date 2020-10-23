Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.64

Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 60507 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Several research firms have commented on FERGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ferguson from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

