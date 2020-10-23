Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.20

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92.

Xinyi Glass Company Profile (OTCMKTS:XYIGF)

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, architectural, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

