Reed Hastings Sells 177,681 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total value of $93,790,692.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at $17,281,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, September 21st, Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total transaction of $16,613,728.04.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $485.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $506.62 and its 200-day moving average is $468.37. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $266.63 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $213.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 12.1% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.0% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. CSFB reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down from $440.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.97.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

