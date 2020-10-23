TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Hits New 52-Week High at $118.71

TDK Corp (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $118.71 and last traded at $118.27, with a volume of 3147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.98.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTDKY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TDK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TDK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Get TDK alerts:

The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.89.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. TDK had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that TDK Corp will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY)

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for TDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.