Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ: AEIS) recently:

10/21/2020 – Advanced Energy Industries was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/13/2020 – Advanced Energy Industries was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/5/2020 – Advanced Energy Industries is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2020 – Advanced Energy Industries was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

9/11/2020 – Advanced Energy Industries is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Advanced Energy Industries was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/3/2020 – Advanced Energy Industries was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $73.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.47. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $82.26.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $339.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.20 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $380,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,788,089.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 68,192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 35,810 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

