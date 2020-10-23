Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.52

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.52 and last traded at $17.44, with a volume of 1032403 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.32.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Murata Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Murata Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average is $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and digital panel meters.

