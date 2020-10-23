Analyzing BPM (OTCMKTS:BPMI) and Neenah (OTCMKTS:NP)

BPM (OTCMKTS:BPMI) and Neenah (NYSE:NP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BPM and Neenah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BPM N/A N/A N/A Neenah -0.44% 12.33% 5.54%

This table compares BPM and Neenah’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BPM N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Neenah $938.50 million 0.71 $55.40 million $3.47 11.47

Neenah has higher revenue and earnings than BPM.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BPM and Neenah, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BPM 0 0 0 0 N/A Neenah 0 0 2 0 3.00

Neenah has a consensus target price of $58.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.95%. Given Neenah’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Neenah is more favorable than BPM.

Volatility and Risk

BPM has a beta of 6.52, suggesting that its share price is 552% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neenah has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.0% of Neenah shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of BPM shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Neenah shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Neenah beats BPM on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BPM

BPM Inc. manufactures machine glazed papers for confectionery and candy wrap, dairy, meat, poultry, bakery, and food wraps markets. The company offers converted materials; custom web, toll printing, converting, and rewinding services; and post-consumer recycled fine papers for commercial printing, offices, schools, and business applications. It also provides uncoated fine papers; flexible packaging papers; wet waxed papers; and interleaver papers, taffy wraps, overwraps, and confectionery wraps. The company was founded in 1929 and is based in Peshtigo, Wisconsin.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc. engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets. The Fine Paper & Packaging segment supplies premium printing, packaging, and other high-end specialty papers in North America. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

