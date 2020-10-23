Head-To-Head Analysis: ACMAT (OTCMKTS:ACMTA) vs. Assured Guaranty (OTCMKTS:AGO)

ACMAT (OTCMKTS:ACMTA) and Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

ACMAT has a beta of -0.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assured Guaranty has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ACMAT and Assured Guaranty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACMAT 0 0 0 0 N/A Assured Guaranty 0 0 1 0 3.00

Assured Guaranty has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.47%. Given Assured Guaranty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Assured Guaranty is more favorable than ACMAT.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ACMAT and Assured Guaranty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACMAT $2.75 million 11.39 $740,000.00 N/A N/A Assured Guaranty $963.00 million 2.42 $402.00 million N/A N/A

Assured Guaranty has higher revenue and earnings than ACMAT.

Profitability

This table compares ACMAT and Assured Guaranty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACMAT N/A N/A N/A Assured Guaranty 34.43% 4.85% 2.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.4% of Assured Guaranty shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of ACMAT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Assured Guaranty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Assured Guaranty beats ACMAT on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ACMAT Company Profile

ACMAT Corporation, through its subsidiary, ACSTAR Insurance Company, provides surety bonds primarily for construction contractors in the United States. The company offers surety bonds for prime, sub-prime, specialty trade, environmental, asbestos, and lead abatement contractors, as well as for miscellaneous obligations. It also offers miscellaneous surety comprising workers' compensation, supply, subdivision, and license and permit bonds. ACMAT Corporation was founded in 1950 and is based in Farmington, Connecticut.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments. The company insures and reinsures various debt obligations, including bonds issued by the United States state, governmental authorities, or municipal governmental authorities; and notes issued to finance infrastructure projects. It also insures and reinsures various types of the U.S. public finance obligations, such as general obligation, tax-backed, municipal utility, transportation, healthcare, higher education, infrastructure, housing revenue, investor-owned utility, renewable energy, and other public finance bonds; non-U.S. public finance obligations comprising regulated utilities, infrastructure finance, sovereign and sub-sovereign, renewable energy bonds, pooled infrastructure, and other public finance obligations; and the U.S. and non-U.S. Structured finance obligations, including residential mortgage-backed securities, insurance securitization obligations, consumer receivables securities, pooled corporate obligations, financial products, and other structured finance securities. In addition, the company provides asset management services comprising investment advisory services, including management of collateralized loan obligations and opportunity funds to outside investors. It markets its financial guaranty insurance directly to issuers and underwriters of public finance and structured finance securities, as well as to investors in such obligations. Assured Guaranty Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

