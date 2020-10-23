Austin Chandler Willis Sells 2,500 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) SVP Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,104,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Austin Chandler Willis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 31st, Austin Chandler Willis sold 505 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $11,115.05.

On Friday, August 28th, Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $55,225.00.

On Thursday, August 20th, Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $58,350.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WLFC opened at $22.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.29 million, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.44. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.98 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 10.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLFC. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 9,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and related aircraft equipment for air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales.

