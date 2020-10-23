Ian Charles Dundas Acquires 20,000 Shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) Stock

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 20,000 shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 184,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$486,160.76.

Ian Charles Dundas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, Ian Charles Dundas bought 1,000 shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,400.00.

On Friday, September 11th, Ian Charles Dundas bought 10,000 shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,200.00.

Shares of ERF opened at C$2.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.78 million and a PE ratio of -0.63. Enerplus Co. has a 1 year low of C$1.62 and a 1 year high of C$9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.34.

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$122.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$142.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO)’s payout ratio is -2.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.93.

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

