Jennifer C. Niemann Sells 4,000 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Stock

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 4,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $49,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,267.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. Steelcase had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $818.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

SCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 48.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Steelcase by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Steelcase in the 1st quarter worth $926,000. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.