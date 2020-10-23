Yoseph Bornstein Sells 4,881 Shares of Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) Stock

Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) Director Yoseph Bornstein sold 4,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $38,755.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Yoseph Bornstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Yoseph Bornstein sold 20,000 shares of Microbot Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $154,800.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Yoseph Bornstein sold 15,119 shares of Microbot Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $154,062.61.

MBOT stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.05. Microbot Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.15.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microbot Medical Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Microbot Medical stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) by 353.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Microbot Medical worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

MBOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Microbot Medical from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

