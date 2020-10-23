Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CEO Sells $32,500.00 in Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $32,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Keith Harvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $32,500.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $32,500.00.

NASDAQ KALU opened at $64.45 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.49 and a 1 year high of $117.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.66%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,852,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 447,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,020,000 after buying an additional 135,317 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 506,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,154,000 after buying an additional 131,533 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 6.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 883,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,047,000 after acquiring an additional 55,036 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter worth $2,569,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

