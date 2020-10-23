Insider Buying: CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA) Insider Buys 25,500 Shares of Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA) insider CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,731,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,311,770.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 16th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 50,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.72 per share, with a total value of C$36,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$1,587.00.

On Friday, October 9th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 500 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$350.00.

On Wednesday, October 7th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,400.00.

On Monday, October 5th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 126,500 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$88,550.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,340.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$1,587.00.

On Monday, September 28th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 100,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,000.00.

On Friday, September 25th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,340.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$1,587.00.

Shares of MBA stock opened at C$0.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.54. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.40 and a 1 year high of C$0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.23, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) from C$1.22 to C$1.21 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) Company Profile

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English teacher training, summer camp, automotive technical training, English teacher preparation, accounting, and IELTS test preparation programs, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training.

