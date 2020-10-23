David Roger Scammell Sells 36,000 Shares of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) (CVE:SSV) Stock

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) (CVE:SSV) Director David Roger Scammell sold 36,000 shares of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total value of C$20,804.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$185,216.95.

David Roger Scammell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 16th, David Roger Scammell sold 11,000 shares of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total value of C$6,389.90.

On Tuesday, October 13th, David Roger Scammell sold 36,000 shares of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.59, for a total transaction of C$21,081.60.

On Thursday, October 8th, David Roger Scammell sold 10,000 shares of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total transaction of C$5,740.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, David Roger Scammell sold 6,500 shares of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total transaction of C$4,104.75.

Shares of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) stock opened at C$0.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.30. Southern Silver Exploration Corp. has a one year low of C$0.06 and a one year high of C$0.69.

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) from C$0.52 to C$1.06 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

About Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V)

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises 25 concessions totaling approximately 34,415 hectares, which is located in Durango State, Mexico.

