Paul Morrell Purchases 250,000 Shares of Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group (AHF.AX) (ASX:AHF) Stock

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group (AHF.AX) (ASX:AHF) insider Paul Morrell bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,500.00 ($12,500.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.69, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$0.08.

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group (AHF.AX) Company Profile

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group operates as an integrated dairy producer in Australia. It operates through Dairy Farms and Dairy Processing segments. The Dairy Farms segment owns and operates dairy farms and dairy livestock. The Dairy Processing segment processes and sells dairy products that include milk, yoghurt, cream, and butter.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group (AHF.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group (AHF.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analyzing BPM and Neenah
Analyzing BPM and Neenah
Head-To-Head Analysis: ACMAT vs. Assured Guaranty
Head-To-Head Analysis: ACMAT vs. Assured Guaranty
Austin Chandler Willis Sells 2,500 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. Stock
Austin Chandler Willis Sells 2,500 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. Stock
Ian Charles Dundas Acquires 20,000 Shares of Enerplus Co. Stock
Ian Charles Dundas Acquires 20,000 Shares of Enerplus Co. Stock
Jennifer C. Niemann Sells 4,000 Shares of Steelcase Inc. Stock
Jennifer C. Niemann Sells 4,000 Shares of Steelcase Inc. Stock
Yoseph Bornstein Sells 4,881 Shares of Microbot Medical Inc Stock
Yoseph Bornstein Sells 4,881 Shares of Microbot Medical Inc Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report