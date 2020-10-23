Paul Morrell Purchases 250,000 Shares of Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group (AHF.AX) (ASX:AHF) Stock

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group (AHF.AX) (ASX:AHF) insider Paul Morrell bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,500.00 ($12,500.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.69, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$0.08.

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group (AHF.AX) Company Profile

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group operates as an integrated dairy producer in Australia. It operates through Dairy Farms and Dairy Processing segments. The Dairy Farms segment owns and operates dairy farms and dairy livestock. The Dairy Processing segment processes and sells dairy products that include milk, yoghurt, cream, and butter.

